Raju Shetti to meet Laxman Mane in bid to unite opposition

In a fresh move to unite all opposition parties, farmer leader Raju Shetti has decided to meet Laxman Mane, who has formed a new party, Maharashtra Bahujan Agadhi, after quitting Vanchit Bahujan Agadhi. The meeting is aimed to bring all anti-BJP forces under one roof.

“I heard that Laxman Mane will be in Sangli district in the next few days…I have decided to meet him to strengthen opposition unity,” said Shetti on Monday. He heads the Swabhi-mani Paksha.

Mane said he was keen to meet Shetti. “There is a need to create strong opposition to take on the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance in the ensuing election. I will not have any problem in meeting Shetti and discussing a roadmap for us,” he said. Shetti associates, however, said the farmer leader was keen to meet Prakash Ambedkar, who heads the Vanchit Bahujan Agadhi. But Ambedkar does not have any plans to join the Congress-NCP alliance, sources said.

Mane said Shetti need not meet Ambedkar, as his plans were uncertain. “If RSS people have taken over VBA, why should Shetti meet Ambedkar? I quit VBA because the fight was against BJP-RSS and same people had started controlling VBA,” he said.

Unlike Congress leaders who are awaiting instructions from the top, Shetti has been moving, swift and fast, to bring all anti-BJP forces together. “We need to act fast to get all like-minded parties together. The BJP and Shiv Sena are making all sorts of noises and trying to snatch our MLAs and leaders. We need to give them a befitting reply,” Shetti said.

Even during the Lok Sabha elections, Shetti was active trying to forge alliances. He had buried his differences with NCP and was constantly in touch with NCP chief Sharad Pawar with whom he had a running feud over past few years.

On Sunday, Shetti had met Narayan Rane, president of Maharashtra Swabhimani Paksha. Though he refused to divulge all the details of the meeting, Shetti said he sought Rane to voice against EVMs and favour elections through ballot papers. “I told him that like everyone else, his party has also been affected by the EVMs… Therefore, I urge him to join the protest against EVMs,” Shetti said.

“Rane said he needed time before taking any decision,” Shetti added.

Soon after the loss in Lok Sabha, Shetti had also met MNS chief Raj Thackeray who had actively campaigned against BJP-Shiv Sena. Shetti had urged Raj to join Congress-NCP alliance. After his meeting, Shetti had told that he will not join Congress-NCP if all like-minded parties like MNS and VBA are not brought under its umbrella. However, with VBA not keen to join hands, Shetti has turned to MBA, the newly-launched party.