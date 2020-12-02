Won’t allow any union minister in state if Centre does not address farmers’ concerns: Raju Shetti

Raju Shetti.

The Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana on Tuesday held street demonstrations in Kolhapur, Pune and Aurangabad to show solidarity with agitating farmers of Punjab and Haryana against the farm laws passed by the Centre.

Terming the laws “anti-farmer”, party president Raju Shetti warned they would not allow any Union minister in Maharashtra if the Centre does not address the farmers’ concerns.

“In the name of reforms, the Centre is giving absolute powers to corporate and big business houses. Instead of empowering farmers, they are going to become more vulnerable, being left at the mercy of big business houses. Moreover, the law does not guarantee Minimum Support Price, which is basic to ensure financial stability of farmers,” he told mediapersons.

“The Union government should note that the protest is not limited to Punjab and Haryana. Farmers across country, including Maharashtra, are supporting the agitation,” added Shetti, whose party is a partner in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government of Maharashtra.

“If the Centre fails to address the issues, we will not allow any Union minister to step into Maharashtra. We will barge into their programmes and meetings and forcibly end them,” said Shetti.

