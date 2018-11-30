Rajpal Yadav sentenced to three-month civil prison in loan recovery case

The Delhi High Court on Friday sentenced actor Rajpal Yadav to three-month civil prison for failing to repay a loan of Rs 5 crore, which Yadav and his wife Radha had taken in 2010 to make his directorial debut with Hindi film ‘Ata Pata Laapata’, ANI reported. The actor was immediately taken into custody by Delhi Police.

In April this year, a Delhi court had sentenced Yadav to six months jail and also slapped a fine of Rs 11.2 crore on him, observing that the actor was convicted in seven cases of bouncing cheques and said that he will pay a fine of Rs 1.6 crore for each case. However, the court subsequently granted him bail after he furnished a personal bond of Rs 50,000.

Yadav had spent four days in jail from December 3, 2013, till December 6, 2013, after which a division bench of the High Court had suspended the sentence on his appeal. The single judge bench, which was hearing the recovery suit, had taken exception to the affidavit filed by Yadav in December 2013, which was allegedly falsely prepared and contained forged signatures of his wife. The court had ordered that Yadav be sent to jail for 10 days for contempt.

Delhi-based businessman M G Agarwal, the owner of Murli Projects, had filed a recovery suit against the actor and his wife for failing to repay the loan of Rs 5 crore.

Yadav is a familiar face of Bollywood and is known for his work in movies like Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Dhol and Bhoothnath, Chup Chup Ke, Garam Masala, Phir Hera Pheri, and Dhol.