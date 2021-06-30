scorecardresearch
J&K: Soldier injured during encounter with suspected militants in Rajouri district

Army PRO Lt Colonel Devender Anand said the operation is in progress.

By: Express News Service | Jammu |
Updated: June 30, 2021 10:11:53 am
Security personnel in Jammu and Kashmir. (PTI Photo: S. Irfan, Representational)

A soldier was injured on Tuesday night in an encounter with suspected militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sunderbani area of border Rajouri district.

Army PRO Lt Colonel Devender Anand said, “Based on information regarding the presence of a small group of suspicious armed persons near village Dadal, few kilometres from the Line of Control, search operations were launched last evening.”

“At night, exchange of fire occurred, in which one soldier received minor injuries and has been evacuated. Operations are in progress,” he added.

