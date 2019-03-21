JK: Soldier killed after Pak violates ceasefire in Rajouri; encounter underway in Baramulla

An Indian army soldier was killed Thursday after Pakistani forces violated ceasefire along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, news agency PTI reported. Pakistani troops resorted to heavy shelling in the forward areas and posts in Keri belt of Sunderbani sector, officials said.

Also, a gunfight is underway between militants and security forces in the Kalantara area of Kreeri in north Kashmir district of Baramulla. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the area following information about the presence of militants, a police official said.

In a separate incident on Thursday, two policemen have been injured in a grenade attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sopore town of Baramulla district. The militants lobbed the grenade at Main Chowk of Sopore in north Kashmir, PTI reported quoting a police official.

The policeman sustained minor injuries and have been taken to a hospital. One of the injured officials is the Station House Officer of Dangiwacha police station, he added.