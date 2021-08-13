Rajouri: 3-year-old dies in grenade attack on BJP leader’s house

A three-year-old child succumbed to the injuries he sustained after militants lobbed a grenade at the residence of a BJP leader in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, officials said Friday.

Veer was among the seven members of BJP leader Jasbir Singh’s family who were injured in the attack on his house in Khandli area of the district last night, they added. Veer succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at the government medical college and hospital in Rajouri around midnight.

The BJP condemned the attack and appealed to the police to immediately arrest those responsible for it. The incident has triggered protests by locals and the BJP leader’s kin who alleged that Singh was not provided enough security.

Singh was also injured in the attack. Soon after the attack, police and security force conducted searches in and around the town. Terming the incident an act of cowardice, J&K BJP chief Ravinder Raina said terror attacks on BJP leaders were being orchestrated by Pakistan.

The Congress, too, on Friday condemned the attack. The party’s Kashmir unit’s chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma said, “We demand security be beefed up in the entire district in view of reports of fresh attempts of infiltration from across the border. We are united in the fight against terrorists and their mentors across the border.”

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, too, expressed his condolences and assured that the perpetrators will soon be arrested.