Rajoana row: Won’t rest even if I have to fight alone, says Ravneet Singh Bittu

While the Union Home Ministry is yet to officially confirm whether Balwant Singh Rajoana’s death sentence has been commuted to life imprisonment, Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu on Wednesday said he would not rest until he fought fiercely against the decision on every possible platform, not for the sake of his grandfather but for peace and harmony in Punjab.

Rajoana had been sentenced to death for the assassination of Bittu’s grandfather and former Punjab chief minister of Punjab Beant Singh.

Even though a few in Punjab Congress including Rural Development and Panchayats Minister Tripat Rajinder Singh Bajwa have said they were in favour of the Centre’s decision, Bittu said he would not rest even if he was left alone to fight it.

“My grandfather will not come back. We all know that. But there is a technicality involved. Rajoana never sought any pardon from the Union of India. He did not even hire a lawyer to defend himself. Why should BJP play politics and commute his death sentence? Also, Punjab fears dark days of militancy each time an AK-47 is recovered. Only recently our police recovered a cache of arms thrown here by drones. How can a terrorist, for whose custody India fought on an international level, be given this relief?” he asked, adding that they were exploring legal options to knock on the Supreme Court’s doors.

Bittu further said that a convict facing capital punishment is not allowed to mingle with other convicts. “Those getting life sentences are allowed to do so. They are allowed two months parole also. Why should Rajoana be allowed to come out on parole? He is as dangerous now as he was earlier. Don’t you see the announcements he makes? He has not been reformed.”

The Congress leader went on to add that he was in the process of writing letters to all BJP MPs, and had sought appointments to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and NSA Chief Ajit Doval. “ I am going to tell them about my fears for the state…They have different rules for Kashmir and different rules for Punjab. They cannot put Punjab in harms way,” he said.

“Gurkirat Kotli (MLA and Bittu’s cousin) is in touch with Maninderjit Singh Bitta. They are working on opposing the decision legally. I will be writing letters to all BJP MPs, chief ministers and prominent leaders making them aware of the situation in Punjab and the consequences…”

Meanwhile, Tripat Bajwa came out in the Centre’s support, “I welcome the move. The Centre has responded to requests from Akal Takht and Sikh Bodies to commute his sentence that too during the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev. Also, Rajoana has undergone 25 years of sentence. Why should he be facing twin sentences?”

Adding that it was his personal view that had nothing to do with the party, Bajwa said the world was against the death sentence as it was inhuman. “Lalit Maken’s daughter Avantika had met her father’s assassin Ranjit Singh Gill alias Kukki in jail and pardoned him. She even attended his marriage. Priyanka Gandhi met her father’s assassin Nalini in jail. Why cannot Rajoana be pardoned?” he asked.

Bittu received support from Food Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu who said that the Centre was going soft on a terrorist who had refused to feel sorry and also refused to abide by the Constitution of India. “Where is BJP’s nationalism now?” he asked.

“PPCC president Sunil Jakhar too hit out at BJP when he asked for the ruling party in Centre to spell out its clear agenda. On one hand, in Kashmir they claim they will fight terrorism with an iron fist. And in Punjab the policy seems to be different,” he added.

Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh had stated that the state had no role to play in the commuting of Rajoana’s sentence. He had said that the state did not seek it though he personally was against the death penalty.