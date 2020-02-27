Rajnikanth blames Centre’s intel failure for Delhi violence

Rajnikanth. (File Photo) Rajnikanth. (File Photo)

Actor Rajinikanth on Wednesday said the violence in Delhi was a failure of the Central government. The actor, who is likely to announce a political party in two months, said the government should resign if it cannot stop the violence with an iron hand.

Speaking to mediapersons outside his Poes Garden residence, Rajinikanth “strongly condemned” the Centre for the law and order situation in the capital. “It was the intelligence failure of the Centre. Especially when there was a visit of US President, they should have been vigilant. They should have stopped this violence with an iron hand. I hope the Centre will be vigilant at least now,” he said.

“Intelligence failure means it is the failure of the Union Home Ministry, isn’t it? They have to answer for this,” he added.

“It is very clear that certain people, certain groups are using religion to instigate violence. This is taking a wrong turn,” he said.

Rajinikanth, who had earlier stated that Citizenship (Amendment) Act will not affect Indian Muslims, reiterated his stand. He clarified that he does not support the protests against CAA and said protests against NRC are baseless when it has not been implemented yet. Rajinikanth said his only demand is the violence be stopped with an iron hand. “If they (government) cannot do it, they should resign and go, that’s it.”

He said CAA cannot be withdrawn now even if there are massive protests. Asking how the Act cleared by Parliament can be cancelled, he said he was being labelled a BJP man for “saying the truth”.

