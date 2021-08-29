Rajnath: Work to make India a global defence production hub

Commissioning an indigenously-made Coast Guard ship, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that in the 75th year of Independence, the country should move towards becoming a defence manufacturing hub for the world.

At an event to mark the commissioning of Indian Coast Guard Ship (ICGS) Vigraha, the last of the seven Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPVs), in Chennai, Singh said the expenditure on security around the world will reach USD 2.1 trillion in the next two years.

Singh said “our companies can work towards making India a defence manufacturing hub, not only for ourselves, but for the whole world” and “it should be our resolve to move forward in this direction” on the 75th anniversary of Independence. “Today we have great scope to make full use of our capabilities, take advantage of policies, and move towards making the country an indigenous shipbuilding hub.”

The 100-metre ship named Vigraha, the minister said, is equipped with the latest technology. “From its design conception to development, the ship is completely indigenous.” He said its commissioning “showcases significant improvement in our coastal defence capability as also our ever-increasing self-reliance in the defence sector”.