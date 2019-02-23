Rajnath urges ASEAN nations to back India’s terror fight

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday urged ASEAN nations and the international community to support India’s fight against terrorism.

Advertising

Delivering the valedictory address at the 4th India-ASEAN Expo and Summit here, Singh said an environment of peace and security are prerequisites for trade and commerce to flourish.

“This summit must acknowledge the fact and ensure that the soil of any country should not be used for propagating terrorism,” he said, appealing to the ASEAN countries and other nations to support India’s fight against terrorism.

Referring to the terror attack in Pulwama in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed, he said there exists immense potential to strengthen cooperation in combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations through information sharing and law enforcement cooperation.

ASEAN has emerged as the second largest trade partner of India in 2017-18, with a share of 10.58 per cent in India’s overall trade, he said.

Advertising

Speaking on the trade potential between India and the ASEAN nations, Singh said more than half of India’s foreign trade now goes to the East.