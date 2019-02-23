Toggle Menu
Rajnath urges ASEAN nations to back India’s terror fighthttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/rajnath-urges-asean-nations-to-back-indias-terror-fight-5597361/

Rajnath urges ASEAN nations to back India’s terror fight

Speaking on the trade potential between India and the ASEAN nations, Singh said more than half of India’s foreign trade now goes to the East.

Rajnath urges ASEAN nations to back India’s terror fight
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh (File Photo)

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday urged ASEAN nations and the international community to support India’s fight against terrorism.

Delivering the valedictory address at the 4th India-ASEAN Expo and Summit here, Singh said an environment of peace and security are prerequisites for trade and commerce to flourish.

“This summit must acknowledge the fact and ensure that the soil of any country should not be used for propagating terrorism,” he said, appealing to the ASEAN countries and other nations to support India’s fight against terrorism.

Referring to the terror attack in Pulwama in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed, he said there exists immense potential to strengthen cooperation in combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations through information sharing and law enforcement cooperation.
ASEAN has emerged as the second largest trade partner of India in 2017-18, with a share of 10.58 per cent in India’s overall trade, he said.

Advertising

Speaking on the trade potential between India and the ASEAN nations, Singh said more than half of India’s foreign trade now goes to the East.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 YSRCP leaders allege phone-tapping: State home secy empowered to intercept messages, Centre tells HC 
2 Venkaiah Naidu: We should not get into politics on country’s security
3 Congress questions PM rally two hours after Pulwama attack, BJP slams ‘petty politics’