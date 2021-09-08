Rajnath unveils new rules to reform financial powers of armed forces

In a step to help plug operational needs of the armed forces, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday released new rules to enhance the delegation of revenue procurement powers for the Army, Navy and Air Force. Under the new rules, critical equipment, such as air-to-air refuellers for the Air Force, can be hired for short periods as compared to purchases or a long-term lease, which are not only considerably expensive but also take a long time.

While the Vice Chief of the Air Force will have powers capped at Rs 200 crore, commanders will have powers till Rs 100 crore for such hiring.

Financial powers have also been delegated to new officers among the services, depending on requirements.

The armed forces acquire capital assets according to the Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP) 2020, which was introduced last September. Along with buying equipment from Indian or international players, DAP 2020 had also introduced a chapter on leasing of equipment for a limited time. Hiring for shorter-durations, under the new powers, will allow the forces to plug immediate gaps.

Singh released the order on Delegation of Financial Powers to Defence Services (DFPDS), 2021, which “aims to empower field formations; focus on operational preparedness; promote ease of doing business and enhance jointness among the Services”, the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

The last DFPDS was released in 2016.