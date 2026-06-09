Rajnath approves ‘first of its kind’ solar project in Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur

The Sitapur project will be developed on a vacant parcel of defence land measuring 850 acres, the Defence Ministry said on Monday. (File, PTI Photo)

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved the establishment of a 250 MW Solar Power Project with a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) in Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh, marking a pioneering effort among several planned projects aimed at utilising thousands of acres of unused defence land across India for various green energy initiatives.

The Sitapur project will be developed on a vacant parcel of defence land measuring 850 acres, the Defence Ministry said on Monday.

“This is the first-of-its-kind project undertaken by the Ministry of Defence (MoD), involving the development of a large-scale solar power generation facility with integrated BESS support on defence land,” the statement from the Ministry noted.