Rajnath Singh: ‘Will give befitting reply to anyone who casts evil eye on India’

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday India has never been an aggressor, but is capable of giving a befitting reply to “anyone who casts an evil eye” on the country.

Speaking after the Naval Commanders’ Conference – the biannual discussion of the force’s leadership – Singh said that by keeping the sea route secure, the Navy has ensured that another “26/11-style” terrorist attack is never repeated.

“India’s character is such that India has never attacked any country of the world, and neither has India ever annexed even an inch of land of any country of the world,” the Defence Minister said. But, he said, the country’s “armed forces have the capability and strength to give anyone who casts an evil eye on us a befitting reply”.

Regarding the threat of terrorists entering the country from the sea, he said, “The Navy has resolved that a 26/11-like incident does not happen again and the sea route is safe under Navy’s tight vigil.”

A statement from the Defence Ministry said that Singh mentioned that terrorism continues to a challenge for all security forces, and that sea routes have their own vulnerability. He said the Navy has made concerted efforts to strengthen security and stability of India’s waters and coastal regions, and enhance inter-agency cooperation and coordination after the 26/11 terror attacks.

Stressing on the importance of the Sea Lines of Communication, which the statement called “the economic lifeline”, Singh said the Navy has to safeguard it and there is a need for a stable environment for India to achieve the target of becoming a $5 trillion economy in the next five years.

The Naval Commanders Conference, which began on Tuesday, will last for three days.