Rajnath warns about threat of ‘big incident’ in coastal areas by Pakistani terrorists

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Friday warned about the possible threat of a ‘big incident’ by Pakistani terrorists across the country’s coastline. Speaking at a public event in Kerala’s Kollam, Singh assured that India’s security establishment is committed to coastal and maritime security in order to avert any such attack.

“We cannot rule out that our neighbouring country’s terrorist can carry out a big incident on our coastline which extends from Kutch to Kerala. As a Defence Minister, I would like to assure that our country’s maritime security is absolutely strong and solidified,” Singh was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Addressing the audience at the 66th birthday celebrations of Mata Amritanandamayi Devi in the coastal state, the Defence Minister, while referring to the airstrikes on terrorist camps in Balakot, said that India will not let anyone who bothered them ‘rest in peace’.

“You know that after some days of Pulwama incident, our air force conducted airstrike at Balakot in Pakistan. We do not bother anyone, but if anyone bothers us, we will not let them rest in peace,” he said.

Underlining the importance of respecting the martyrs who sacrificed their lives in such attacks, Singh said: “The country that does not remember the sacrifice of its soldiers, is not respected anywhere in the world.”

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) had sounded a high alert for Mumbai last month ahead of the Independence Day celebrations in the city. The ICG’s Regional Commander (West) had written to the Mumbai Police on Monday asking it to shore up coastal security after receiving “serious intelligence inputs” about a possible terrorist attack from the sea.

Coast Guard sources had informed The Indian Express that security around the city’s eastern and western coasts is usually intensified in the run-up to Independence Day. “Given the tense situation prevailing in the country at present the threat perception of an attack has increased,” an official had said.