Rajnath Singh visits Vajpayee at AIIMS, former PM’s condition ‘stable’

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, senior BJP leader LK Advani (Express Photo by Ravi Batra/File) Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, senior BJP leader LK Advani (Express Photo by Ravi Batra/File)

While former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s health deteriorated earlier on Saturday, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh visited him at AIIMS. Sources added that the former PM was now stable.

A source said, “His condition had worsened today. However, he is now stable and the team of doctors is observing the situation very closely.” AIIMS refused to comment.

Vajpayee was admitted to AIIMS earlier in June for a routine check-up, where he was diagnosed with urinary tract infection. Sources added that the Prime Minister’s Office was monitoring the situation.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App