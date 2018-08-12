Rajnath Singh visits Vajpayee at AIIMS, former PM’s condition ‘stable’

Follow Us:
Saturday, August 11, 2018
Vajpayee was admitted to AIIMS earlier in June for a routine check-up, where he was diagnosed with urinary tract infection.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: August 12, 2018 4:07:42 am
Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Vajpayee health, former prime minister, Rajnath Singh, India news, indian Express news Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, senior BJP leader LK Advani (Express Photo by Ravi Batra/File)

While former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s health deteriorated earlier on Saturday, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh visited him at AIIMS. Sources added that the former PM was now stable.

A source said, “His condition had worsened today. However, he is now stable and the team of doctors is observing the situation very closely.” AIIMS refused to comment.

Vajpayee was admitted to AIIMS earlier in June for a routine check-up, where he was diagnosed with urinary tract infection. Sources added that the Prime Minister’s Office was monitoring the situation.

