Rajnath Singh visits Siachen, attends security review meet at Srinagar

During his first visit to Jammu and Kashmir after taking over as Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh on Monday held a high-level security review meeting in Srinagar and also visited the Siachen base camp to interact with soldiers.

Advertising

As part of a day long trip, Singh also visited the Chinar Corps headquarters in Srinagar in the afternoon.

“He( Singh) was briefed in detail about the situation on the Line of Control, hinterland and the successful counter terrorist operations. He was also apprised of the great synergy and the close coordination amongst all the government agencies towards bringing back normalcy in the region and about the preparations in place for smooth conduct of the upcoming Amarnath Yatra,” said Col Rajesh Kalia, Srinagar based defence spokesperson, in a statement.

Stating that Singh lauded the sacrifice of every soldier serving in these challenging situations for national integrity, the spokesperson said, “Defence Minister urged all to continue the good that they were doing and ensure safety of innocent people while dealing firmly with the inimical elements”.

Advertising

“He(Singh) also impressed upon the commanders to maintain strict vigil along the Line of Control and remain prepared to give a befitting reply to any misadventure from across,” the spokesperson added.

Sources said that Singh, during the meeting in Srinagar took a complete review of the border situation and the security situation in Valley. Army Chief General Bipin Rawat and other senior Army officers were present during the meeting.

Earlier in the day Defence Minister visited a forward post and Siachen base camp and interacted with the Army personnel. Army Chief General Bipin Rawat also accompanied Singh.

About Singh’s maiden visit to the world’s highest battlefield, the spokesperson said, “…he made an aerial reconnaissance of the Siachen Glacier to get acquainted with the expanse of this formidable frozen frontier and landed at one of the forward posts of the Glacier”.

At the Siachen base camp during his address to troops, Singh said, “I am proud of all Army personnel serving in Siachen who are leaving no stone unturned to defend our motherland. I am also proud of their parents who have sent their children to serve the Nation by joining the Armed Forces. I will personally send a thank you note to them.”

Defence minister also laid a wreath at the ‘Siachen War Memorial’ in memory of the brave soldiers.