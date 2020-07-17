Rajnath Singh visits Leh, says no force in world can take away land from India

Rajnath Singh at a forward base in eastern Ladakh. (Source: Twitter/@@rajnathsingh) Rajnath Singh at a forward base in eastern Ladakh. (Source: Twitter/@@rajnathsingh)

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited Leh Friday and interacted with Indian soldiers at Lukung post. During the interaction, Singh said talks between India and China is underway to resolve issues and that no force in the world can take away land from India.

“Talks are underway to resolve the border dispute (between India & China) and they should resolve issues, but to what extent it can be resolved, I cannot guarantee,” said the Defence Minister who is visiting Leh more than a month after 20 soldiers were killed in Galwan Valley on June 15.

“No force in the world can take away land from India. India is not a weak country. We are determined to protect every inch of our land,” said Singh at a forward base in eastern Ladakh.

जो कुछ भी अब तक बातचीत की प्रगति हुई है, उससे मामला हल होना चाहिए। कहाँ तक हल होगा इसकी गारंटी नहीं दे सकता। लेकिन इतना यक़ीन मैं ज़रूर दिलाना चाहता हूँ कि भारत की एक इंच ज़मीन भी दुनिया की कोई ताक़त छू नहीं सकती, उस पर कोई कब्ज़ा नहीं कर सकता। pic.twitter.com/RjLP3p1cpa — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 17, 2020

Singh assured the troops that their bravery and sacrifice will not go in vain. “We will not allow the sacrifice of soldiers to go in vain. National pride is our strength; nobody can hurt it. Your bravery and sacrifice will always inspire us.”

Rajnath’s trip also comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s surprise visit to Ladakh on July 3 during which he also addressed troops and signalled the country’s firmness in dealing with the India-China border row.

आज सुबह लद्दाख़ पहुँच कर सीमावर्ती इलाक़ों का दौरा किया और लुकुंग चौकी पर जाकर भारतीय सेना के जाँबाज़ जवानों एवं अधिकारियों के दर्शन करते हुए उनसे बातचीत करने का अवसर मिला। pic.twitter.com/LTXKwbfSzX — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 17, 2020

The Defence Minister was accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat and Army chief Gen M M Naravane on Friday. Singh was originally scheduled to visit Ladakh on July 3 to carry out a comprehensive review of the security scenario in the region in wake of the border row with China, but the trip was deferred.

Indian and Chinese troops were locked in a bitter standoff in multiple locations in eastern Ladakh for over eight weeks since May 5. The tension escalated manifold after the violent clashes in Galwan Valley in which 20 Indian Army personnel were killed.

However, following a series of diplomatic and military talks, the two sides began a mutual disengagement process on July 6 and withdrew troops from most of the friction points.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd