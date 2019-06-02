Rajnath Singh to visit Siachen Glacier tomorrow as Defence minister

In his first visit outside the national capital as Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh will Monday visit the Siachen Glacier to review the security situation. Senior officials from the Defence ministry and Army chief Bipin Rawat will accompany him.

Advertising

At Siachen, the world’s highest battlefield, Singh will be briefed about the security situation in the region along the borders with Pakistan, and the operations being conducted by the Army, along with the support of air effort by the Indian Air Force, ANI reported.

Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh will visit Ladakh region in Jammu and Kashmir tomorrow. During his visit he will interact with jawans at a forward post and pay his tributes to fallen soldiers at Siachen War Memorial. He will also interact with the jawans at Siachen base camp — रक्षा मंत्री कार्यालय/ RMO India (@DefenceMinIndia) June 2, 2019

The Indian Army has been maintaining the Siachen Glacier since 1984 under the Operation Meghdoot.

Soon after taking charge as Defence minister Saturday noon, Singh held a meeting with the top military brass, including Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa and newly-appointed Navy chief Karambir Singh. During the meeting, Singh asked the Defence Ministry officers to prepare detailed presentations on all divisions and departments under him and set time-bound targets to achieve the desired outcome.

Also Read | Rajnath Singh’s first call: Choice for top civil, defence posts

Advertising

“Assumed charge as the Raksha Mantri today. The MoD officials gave a presentation on the functioning of the Ministry. I have instructed the officers to prepare detailed presentations on all Divisions and set time-bound targets to achieve the desired outcome,” he had tweeted.

Defence is a new domain for Rajnath, and his political heft will be required to guide his ministry, which requires close coordination with Home, Finance and Foreign ministries as well as the office of the National Security Advisor. With political heavyweight Amit Shah as Home Minister and the well-respected S Jaishankar as External Affairs Minister, Rajnath would have to establish working equations with them.