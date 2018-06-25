Rajnath Singh to visit Bangladesh; to discuss anti-terror cooperation, radicalisation

Home minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to visit Bangaldesh in July. (File) Home minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to visit Bangaldesh in July. (File)

Home Minister Rajnath Singh’s visit to Bangladesh is slated for next month, officials said on Monday adding that anti-terror cooperation and ways to check radicalisation of youth will be on top of the agenda for discussion. The three-day visit which will begin on July 14, is expected to witness a meeting between the home minister and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to discuss various bilateral issues.

Singh, who is also scheduled to meet Bangladesh Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan will discuss how to strengthen anti-terror mechanism between both the countries and check radicalisation of youths by terror groups, a home ministry official said.

The home minister, who will be accompanied by top officials of the home ministry and Border Security Force (BSF), will also discuss how to strengthen the existing mechanism set up to check movement of illegal immigrants, smuggling of cattle, arms and ammunition, narcotics and other items through the porus Indo-Bangla border.

The Indian side is expected to take up the issue of the continuous inflow of fake Indian currency notes (FICN) from across the border and the attacks on its personnel by criminals based in Bangladesh. The FICN with face value of about Rs 13.66 lakh have been seized along the border till March this year, another official said, adding the FICN with face value of more than Rs 68.96 lakh were confiscated last year.

The attacks on BSF personnel by criminals based in Bangladesh is expected to be flagged by the Indan side during the delegation level talks. Two BSF men were killed and 122 injured in criminal attacks on this frontier last year. 109 personnel were injured in 2016, the official said.

All these issues are a big concern for India and for the overall security situation on the India-Bangladesh international border and the talks will aim at finding better solutions to reduce and stop these instances, the officer said. The Bangladesh side is expected to raise the issue of their nationals being killed or injured in BSF firing at the border and the illegal transport of drugs into their territory from the Indian side.

India shares a 4,096-km-long border with Bangladesh.

