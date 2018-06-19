Rajnath Singh to travel to Mongolia on June 21

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Express file photo/Tashi Tobgyal) Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Express file photo/Tashi Tobgyal)

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh will embark on a two-day visit to Mongolia to strengthen India’s relation with the strategically important East Asian country that shares its boundaries with China and Russia.

Singh will depart for Ulaanbaatar on June 21 after attending the International Yoga Day celebrations in Lucknow the same day, a Home Ministry spokesperson said on Monday. He will participate in a ceremony at an oil refinery in Ulaanbaatar on June 22, the spokesperson said, adding that the home minister will also attend a reception hosted by the Mongolian prime minister on the same day.

Singh will call upon Mongolian president the next day, the spokesperson said. The home minister will also visit a Buddhist monastery and hold a meeting with his counterpart and Mongolia’s Minister for Justice and Interior Affairs on June 23.

He will also visit the headquarters of Mongolia’s Border Protection Force there before returning to the national capital on June 24. Singh was to visit Mongolia late last year. However, the visit was postponed after he suffered a hairline fracture.

The home minister’s visit is likely to further intensify the bilateral relations in various key areas. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had in 2015 visited Mongolia, first ever visit by an Indian prime minister.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj was also in Mongolia in April this year where she discussed economic cooperation in infrastructure development, energy, services and information technology with her Mongolian counterpart.

