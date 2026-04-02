‘No fuel shortage, Navy securing oil routes’: Rajnath Singh amid West Asia war

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said Indian Navy vessels are ensuring the safe passage of the country’s oil tankers through the troubled waters of the Strait of Hormuz. He added that the government is keeping a close watch on developments in the region.

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Singh was speaking at a Sainik Samman Sammelan in poll-bound Kerala.

He further said India is not facing any shortage of fuel or gas and is well equipped to handle any potential energy disruptions arising from the ongoing war in West Asia. “We are closely monitoring the situation in West Asia and are prepared to tackle any scenario,” Singh said.