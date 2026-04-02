‘No fuel shortage, Navy securing oil routes’: Rajnath Singh amid West Asia war

Rajnath Singh on Thursday said the Indian Navy is ensuring safe passage of oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, assuring that India faces no fuel shortage despite West Asia tensions.

By: Express Web Desk
2 min readApr 2, 2026 12:42 PM IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addresses a rallyDefence Minister Rajnath Singh addresses a rally. (ANI Photo/File)
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Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said Indian Navy vessels are ensuring the safe passage of the country’s oil tankers through the troubled waters of the Strait of Hormuz. He added that the government is keeping a close watch on developments in the region.

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Singh was speaking at a Sainik Samman Sammelan in poll-bound Kerala.

He further said India is not facing any shortage of fuel or gas and is well equipped to handle any potential energy disruptions arising from the ongoing war in West Asia. “We are closely monitoring the situation in West Asia and are prepared to tackle any scenario,” Singh said.

Singh also sought to point out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s diplomatic outreach is aimed at safeguarding India’s interests in the Gulf.

During his address, he also made a pitch to voters ahead of the Kerala Assembly elections, urging people to back the BJP. He said the party offers the right leadership for change in the state, referring to “Modiyude guarantees (Modi’s guarantees)” as a key assurance.

Kerala’s 140-member Assembly will go to polls on April 9.

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