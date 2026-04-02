‘No fuel shortage, Navy securing oil routes’: Rajnath Singh amid West Asia war

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Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said Indian Navy vessels are ensuring the safe passage of the country’s oil tankers through the troubled waters of the Strait of Hormuz. He added that the government is keeping a close watch on developments in the region.
Singh was speaking at a Sainik Samman Sammelan in poll-bound Kerala.
He further said India is not facing any shortage of fuel or gas and is well equipped to handle any potential energy disruptions arising from the ongoing war in West Asia. “We are closely monitoring the situation in West Asia and are prepared to tackle any scenario,” Singh said.
VIDEO | Kerala: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says, “There is no dearth of fuel or gas in the country; India is ready to deal with any energy crisis. The Indian Navy is safely escorting our tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, and PM Narendra Modi is using his diplomatic skills… pic.twitter.com/AiLPCwyDVa
— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 2, 2026
Singh also sought to point out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s diplomatic outreach is aimed at safeguarding India’s interests in the Gulf.
During his address, he also made a pitch to voters ahead of the Kerala Assembly elections, urging people to back the BJP. He said the party offers the right leadership for change in the state, referring to “Modiyude guarantees (Modi’s guarantees)” as a key assurance.
Kerala’s 140-member Assembly will go to polls on April 9.
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