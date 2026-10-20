‘No double standards on terrorism’: Rajnath Singh calls for dismantling terror ecosystem at SCO Meet

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Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the SCO meeting in Tajikistan urged member states to collectively dismantle the ecosystem supporting terrorism.

By: Express Web Desk
2 min readOct 20, 2026 03:39 PM IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the 25th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Heads of Government Meeting, in Dushanbe on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the 25th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Heads of Government Meeting, in Dushanbe on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)
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Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday called on Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member states to firmly and collectively dismantle the “entire ecosystem of terrorism,” saying there can be “no justification” or double standards” in dealing with the menace.

Addressing the 25th meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of Government (CHG) in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, Singh said terrorism has become one of the “most serious threats” to peace and development. Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar was also present at the meeting.

Singh is in Tajikistan on a two-day official visit to represent India at the SCO meeting, which focuses on strengthening cooperation in trade, the economy, investment, connectivity, innovation, and cultural exchanges.

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“Terrorism not only causes the loss of innocent lives but also disrupts investment and commerce. It radicalises societies and deprives our youth of the opportunities they deserve,” Singh said.

“There can be no place for those who provide terrorists with finance, support, or safe havens. The entire ecosystem of terrorism must be firmly and collectively dismantled,” he said.

The Defence Minister also referred to his remarks in New Delhi on October 15, when he said any future terrorist act originating from Pakistan would draw an even “stronger response”. He had also said that since 2014, the “shelf life” of most terrorists had fallen to less than a year.

At the SCO meeting, Singh reiterated India’s support for adopting the Action Plan for 2026-2030 under the Programme for Multilateral Trade and Economic Cooperation.

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“India believes that our economic engagement, along with being inclusive, should be beneficial for each member country. We should work towards building more resilient supply chains, facilitating trade and investment, and using technology for development,” he said.

Singh also welcomed the decisions taken in Bishkek to make the Universal Centre in Tashkent and the Anti-Drug Centre in Dushanbe permanent bodies of the SCO.

(Inputs from PTI)

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