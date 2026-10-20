‘No double standards on terrorism’: Rajnath Singh calls for dismantling terror ecosystem at SCO Meet

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday called on Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member states to firmly and collectively dismantle the “entire ecosystem of terrorism,” saying there can be “no justification” or double standards” in dealing with the menace.

Addressing the 25th meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of Government (CHG) in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, Singh said terrorism has become one of the “most serious threats” to peace and development. Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar was also present at the meeting.

Singh is in Tajikistan on a two-day official visit to represent India at the SCO meeting, which focuses on strengthening cooperation in trade, the economy, investment, connectivity, innovation, and cultural exchanges.