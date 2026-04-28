No place for double standards when it comes to terrorism: Rajnath Singh at SCO meet

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Tuesday said there is no place for double standards when it comes to terrorism, and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) should not hesitate in seeking appropriate action against those who abet, shelter and provide safe havens to terrorists, in a reference to Pakistan’ support to terror activities.

Singh was addressing delegations of various member countries of the SCO at the SCO Defence Ministers’ meeting at Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. He also held talks with his Chinese and Russian counterparts, Admiral Dong Jun and Andrei Belousov, as well as counterparts from other countries, on the margins of the multilateral conclave.

In his address, Singh said it is important not to lose sight of state-sponsored cross-border terrorism, which attacks the very sovereignty of a nation-state.

“There is no place for any double standards, and the SCO should not hesitate in seeking appropriate action against those who abet, shelter and provide safe havens to terrorists,” he said.

Stating that there is a growing challenge in the form of extremism, radicalism and terrorism, he said that terrorism has become the most serious threat to the emerging world order.

“It is in this backdrop that the SCO emerged as an organisation, based on our shared values. SCO has condemned such acts and ideologies in a common fight against terrorism. Thus, counter-terrorism is a foundational principle of this organisation,” he said.

He added that a few days back, on April 22, India remembered the victims of the heinous terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

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“The carnage in Pahalgam had shaken the entire humanity. During Op Sindoor, we demonstrated our firm resolve that terrorism epicentres are no longer immune to justifiable punishment. Last year, the Tianjin Declaration brought out our firm and collective stance against terrorism,” he said.

He added that it was a testimony to India’s zero-tolerance outlook towards terrorism and its perpetrators, which was endorsed by the forum.

He added that the collective credibility remains consistent. “We must not forget that terrorism has no nationality and no theology. No grievance, real or supposed, can become an excuse for terrorism and humanitarian loss,” he said.

He added that the Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure of the SCO has played a significant role “The joint statement of the Heads of State on ‘Countering Radicalisation leading to Terrorism, Separatism and Extremism’ issued during India’s Chairmanship symbolises our shared commitment in this regard,” he said, adding that tackling these three evils requires a unified front that eliminates safe havens and rejects any political exceptions.

SCO’s role in global peace

He said the SCO plays a particularly pivotal role in today’s world, where the worldview appears fractured, and countries are becoming increasingly inward-looking.

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“The world today is facing a reality check in the form of increasing unilateralism and conflicts. We are experiencing a fraying consensus and frequent contestation,” he said.

Referring to the ongoing West Asia conflict, he said that the meeting today is taking place in the backdrop of unprecedented crises in our world, adding that a series of conflicts over the last few years led to loss of precious lives and property with a disturbing frequency.

“As people responsible for defence and security, it is time for us to introspect and take effective measures to tackle this situation,” he said.

“Do we need a new world order or a world which is more orderly? We need an order where every citizen of this world is treated with dignity and respect. We need an order where differences do not become disputes, and disputes don’t precede disasters,” he added.

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“The real crisis today is not of a non-existent order but a tendency to question the established rule-based world order. We must focus on a global consensus where co-existence, co-habitation and compassion take precedence over chaos, competition and conflict,” he said.

Rajnath Singh said that since SCO represents a significant section of the world population, it has a responsibility to ensure peace and stability not only in the region, but in the world as a whole. “We should continue to follow the path of dialogue and diplomacy and not of unrelenting force,” he added.

“We should not allow it to become an era of violence and war, but an era of peace and prosperity,” he said, adding a quote from Mahatma Gandhi that an eye for an eye makes everyone blind and that before every action we must remember how that action can make a difference to the life of a poor and needy.

“The real test of power is not in using it against the poor and the weak, but in using it in the interest of those who are unable to defend themselves. The SCO’s capacity to turn this shared vision into reality will determine whether or not it can play a constructive role in an emerging global order.”

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India’s commitment to SCO mandate

He said that India remains committed to contributing constructively to the implementation of the SCO’s mandate.“We strongly advocate that greater cooperation and mutual trust among SCO members based on equality, mutual respect and deeper understanding can make this organisation a beacon of hope and peace,” he said.

Singh said on X that “it was a pleasure to interact with the Defence Minister of China, Admiral Dong Jun, during the SCO Defence Ministers’ Meeting in Bishkek”.

This was his third engagement with the Chinese defence minister since October 2024, when both sides agreed to disengage in eastern Ladakh after a military standoff lasting more than four years.

Singh met Belousov twice last year, at the SCO Defence Ministers’ meet in Qingdao, China, in June, and at the 22nd India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Military and Military Technical Cooperation meeting in Delhi in December.