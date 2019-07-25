Rajnath says no question of interference in Kashmir, Opposition demands PM response

A day after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar clarified the government’s stand in Parliament on US President Donald Trump’s statement on Kashmir, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told the Lok Sabha on Wednesday there was no question of accepting anyone’s interference in Kashmir.

Singh was responding to demands from the Opposition for answers from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Trump’s statement on Monday claiming that Modi has asked him to mediate on the Kashmir issue and that he “would love to help”.

“There is no question of accepting anyone’s interference in Kashmir. This is a question of national self-respect and we will never compromise on that,” Singh said.

“It is true that the Prime Minister and Trump met in Osaka. But the External Affairs Minister has made it clear that Kashmir was never discussed in that meeting. He has made a statement to that effect in the House. He was present during that meeting and he knows,” Singh said.

He then also warned Islamabad saying, “If Pakistan wants to discuss the Kashmir issue with us, it must know that when we talk, we will not just talk about Kashmir but also Pak-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.”

As soon as Singh stood up to make a statement, the Opposition walked out in protest. To this, Singh remarked, “They promised to hear us and now they are walking out. They have broken their promise. Democracy runs on credibility.”

Opposition leaders put up the demand for answers from the Prime Minister early in the day and staged the walkout when they were not granted their demands. During Zero Hour, Congress members stormed the well of the house and shouted slogans of “Prime Minister, come to Parliament”. The party was supported by the DMK and several other opposition parties.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, “Sir, today is the Prime Minister’s day. We have tried to draw the attention of the Prime Minister to make a statement on the Trump-Modi issue. But it is deliberately being denied because it is an issue related to the Prime Minister himself. So, the Prime Minister should come forward and make a statement on the issue.”

“After Trump’s statement, the whole country wants to hear what the Prime Minister has to say, but he is not speaking,” he said.

At the end of Question Hour, he added, “Premiers of two of the world’s largest democracies met in Osaka. What did they talk about? …Trump is saying PM Modi requested him to mediate in Kashmir. This could be wrong or right. But neither is Trump speaking nor Modi. We want to learn from the horse’s mouth.”

DMK’s T R Baalu supported Chowdhury. “Parliament has witnessed a strange situation today. It is asking the Prime Minister to come to Parliament but he is not coming,” he said.

Following Trump’s comment, Jaishankar had made a statement in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. “I would like to categorically state that no such request has been made by the prime minister to the US President,” he said, adding that all issues between the two countries were bilateral. He also said that any engagement with Pakistan will require an end to cross-border terrorism.