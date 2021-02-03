Rajnath Singh: Robust stance at LAC brought stability to situation

India’s calibrated response at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh brought stability to the standoff with China’s Army, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a curtain raiser for the government’s flagship biennial defence exhibition, Aero India 2021, which is to be held from February 3-5, Singh said the handling of the LAC situation also showed the country’s resolve to defend its sovereignty and integrity. One of the highlights of the three-day show is the expected signing of the contract between the government and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for 73 Mark-1A and 10 Mark-1 Tejas fighter jets for the Indian Air Force (IAF).

Earlier in the day, Singh inaugurated a new HAL plant which will produce the Tejas Mark-1A in Bengaluru. Speaking at the inauguration, Singh said, the deal — pegged at some Rs 48,000 crore — would be an immense boost to India’s defence needs as well as the government’s push for self-reliance.

“It (the deal) will take the Indian aerospace sector to new heights – it will improve the security of the country. It will boost the capability of the IAF. The third big achievement from the indigenous aircraft program is that it is not just about the protection of the country and its progress, but it also protects the self respect of all Indians,” said Singh.

He said the LCA deal will send a message to the world that the government is serious about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ programme. “How long will we go before other countries for the requirements of the defence of the country? We have been doing it for years. Our effort is to be self reliant,” Singh said.

Singh said the Tejas Mk-1A was comparable and better than other international fighter aircraft in its class.

HAL is contracted to deliver the entire lot of 83 aircraft to the IAF over a nine year period – with the first delivery scheduled to be made 36 months after the signing of the contract.

Other key events at Aero India 2021 include the Indian Ocean Region Defence Minister’s Conclave, for which Singh had invited defence ministers of 28 nations of the IOR. A total of 18 nations are expected to have physical representation while eight nations are expected to participate virtually.

Singh also mentioned that a ‘Chiefs of Air Staff Conclave’ was scheduled during Aero India 2021, which would bring a host of senior Air Force officers from around the world “onto a single platform” and “provide an opportunity to enhance cooperation, collaboration and improve understanding of common threats and challenges being faced by us”.

Officials said around 75 officers had been invited for the conclave.