Befitting reply if anyone eyes India: Rajnath at Rezang La

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday inaugurated the renovated Rezang La memorial in Chushul on Thursday, on the anniversary of the battle of Rezang La during 1962 war with China, and called it an “epitome of passion, determination and fearless spirit of the country’s bravehearts”.

Paying tributes to 114 Indian soldiers who died defending their position at Rezang La on November 18, 1962 — the battle prevented the Chinese from moving towards Leh in 1962 war — Singh said courage and sacrifice of troops who defended Rezang La and surrounding areas will always inspire future generations.

The memorial, he said, is a tribute to the country’s armed forces and a symbol of their preparedness to protect India’s integrity. “It has been India’s character that we have never intended to occupy the land of any other country, but if any country has raised its eyes at India, we have given a befitting reply. The brave soldiers of our army are capable of protecting every inch of Indian land,” he said.

The memorial, Singh said, will “bolster feeling of nationalism and encourage tourism”.