Rajnath Singh visits Jammu and Kashmir, reviews Valley security situation

In his first visit to Jammu and Kashmir since Governor’s rule was imposed in the state, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh reviewed the security situation in the Valley on Wednesday. He is accompanied by National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval.

Singh, along with NSA Doval and Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba, arrived in the Valley on Wednesday evening and drove to Raj Bhawan where he met Governor N N Vohra.

Singh was briefed about the security situation by the Governor, who was accompanied by his advisors B B Vyas, K Vijay Kumar and Khurshid Ganai, official sources said. The Governor also briefed the Union Home Minister about the security set-up for the annual Amarnath yatra that started on June 27.

“He (Home Minister Singh) held discussions with Governor N N Vohra at the Raj Bhavan on various important issues relating to security management, implementation of development programmes and positive engagement of the youth in the state,” a spokesman of Raj Bhawan said. “Governor briefed Home Minister about the ongoing Shri Amarnathji Yatra”.

Singh later review the security situation at a meeting attended by top officials of J&K Police, Army, paramilitary forces and intelligence agencies, beside officers of the civil administration. He was briefed about steps taken by the security agencies to curb militancy in the state especially after the Centre called off the one-month unilateral ceasefire.

Singh would visit the Amarnath cave shrine on Friday to pay obeisance and to review the security situation on the spot.

