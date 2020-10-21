Rajnath Singh releases new manual for DRDO to procure from domestic industry

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (File)

The government has launched a new version of the manual for the DRDO to follow during procurements from the domestic industry.

The Procurement Manual 2020 was released by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday. Singh said the “new DRDO Procurement Manual will facilitate the indigenous Defence Industry by simplifying the processes and ensure their participation in design and development activities”.

The Defence Ministry said in a statement that the new manual has been released to “encourage more participation of Indian industry, including Start-ups and MSMEs in Defence Research & Development (R&D) for achieving ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’”.

The manual, the ministry said, “will facilitate faster execution of R&D projects/programmes” and the “modified features (of) the Manual will go a long way to facilitate participation of industry in various R&D projects”.

Mentioning some of the features, the ministry mentioned that the “bid security declaration option for earnest money deposit, increase of threshold limit for advance payment, placement of order on lowest bidder 2 (L2) in case L1 backs out are some of the salient features of the new manual, which will assist the industry for the speedy execution of projects”.

In the manual, the liquidated damage rate for development contracts has been reduced, and the delivery period extension process has been simplified for faster decision making, the ministry said.

The last procurement manual for DRDO was adopted in 2016 and had seen some subsequent changes. Sources said that DRDO now has more budget to procure from industry, the manual will make the process easier and faster.

