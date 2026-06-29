Rajnath Singh releases DFP-2026, will enhance efficiency, timely execution of R&D projects

2 min readJun 29, 2026 10:25 PM IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday released the Delegation of Financial Powers to DRDO (DFP-2026), a major reform aimed at enhancing efficiency, accountability, and timely execution of strategic defence research and development (R&D) projects.
This comes at a time when the DRDO is actively pursuing critical military projects, such as Project Kusha, AGNI series of ICBMs, Netra Airborne Early Warning and Control systems and Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), among others. Enhanced and simplified financial delegations will aid DRDO with the means to streamline and execute key projects faster.
In a Defence Ministry statement, Singh said the DFP-2026 will facilitate faster production and induction of systems, platforms and technologies emerging from the R&D ecosystem into the Defence Forces.
He said the new framework will foster stronger collaboration with industry and academia, reinforcing the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. The revised framework will contribute to enhanced self-reliance in defence technologies and strengthen the nation’s defence preparedness, he added.
The DFP-2026 aims to significantly enhance functional empowerment at various levels within the Department of Defence R&D.
The statement noted that the revised framework addresses several critical requirements, including dedicated financial provisions for trial campaigns, tests and evaluation activities, authorisation for sanctioning pre-project R&D initiatives, and clear segregation of financial powers for grants-in-aid on Extra-Mural Research Projects, Defence Innovation Accelerator-Centres of Excellence, and Technology Development Fund projects under the respective schedules.
The development comes weeks after Singh released the revised Delegation of Financial Powers (DFPDS-2026) for the Armed Forces, which includes a two-fold increase in financial ceiling for field commanders to improve operational efficiency, while also enhancing financial delegation to support revenue procurements exceeding Rs 1.25 lakh crore.