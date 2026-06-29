Rajnath Singh releases DFP-2026, will enhance efficiency, timely execution of R&D projects

In a Defence Ministry statement, Singh said the DFP-2026 will facilitate faster production and induction of systems, platforms and technologies emerging from the R&D ecosystem into the Defence Forces. (Image: @SpokespersonMoD/X)

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday released the Delegation of Financial Powers to DRDO (DFP-2026), a major reform aimed at enhancing efficiency, accountability, and timely execution of strategic defence research and development (R&D) projects.

This comes at a time when the DRDO is actively pursuing critical military projects, such as Project Kusha, AGNI series of ICBMs, Netra Airborne Early Warning and Control systems and Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), among others. Enhanced and simplified financial delegations will aid DRDO with the means to streamline and execute key projects faster.

In a Defence Ministry statement, Singh said the DFP-2026 will facilitate faster production and induction of systems, platforms and technologies emerging from the R&D ecosystem into the Defence Forces.