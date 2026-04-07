‘God knows how many parts Pak will split into’: Rajnath Singh on ‘Kolkata’ threat

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Hitting back at Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif’s remarks related to striking Kolkata, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh curtly remarked that only god would know how many parts Pakistan would be divided if “they cast an eye on Bengal”.
Singh was quoted as saying by ANI, “Pakistan’s Defence Minister should not have given such a provocative statement. 55 years ago, they suffered the consequences when Pakistan was divided into two parts. If they try to cast an eye on Bengal, only God knows how many parts Pakistan will be divided into this time.”
Singh’s remarks come after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying he lacked the guts to respond to Pakistan minister’s warning to India.
Singh’s Pakistani counterpart Asif had warned India that it would respond with a strike in Kolkata to any “future misadventures” and Banerjee said: “Why does Prime Minister Modi remain silent when Pakistan’s Defence Minister says that Kolkata will be targeted? Is the blueprint of a Pahalgam-type attack ready before the election? You (Modi) remained silent since targeting Bengal is easy for you, but you don’t have the guts to respond to Pakistan’s Defence Minister. If the people of Bengal are targeted, Bengal will target Delhi.”
Following which, TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, reiterated Banerjee’s demand saying: “He (Asif) is sitting in Pakistnan and threatening to attack Kolkata, while Modi is busy campaigning in Cooch Behar and asking people to remove the TMC…”
He also singled out Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for remaining silent. “Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh are silent. Shah calls us Bangladeshis and Pakistanis every day, but when Pakistan threatens Kolkata, he becomes a mute spectator. Is this your 56-inch chest?” he asked.
With inputs from PTI, ANI
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