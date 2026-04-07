‘God knows how many parts Pak will split into’: Rajnath Singh on ‘Kolkata’ threat

Speaking to ANI, Singh said that only the god would know how many parts Pakistan would be divided if "they cast an eye on Bengal." (File image)

Hitting back at Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif’s remarks related to striking Kolkata, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh curtly remarked that only god would know how many parts Pakistan would be divided if “they cast an eye on Bengal”.

Singh was quoted as saying by ANI, “Pakistan’s Defence Minister should not have given such a provocative statement. 55 years ago, they suffered the consequences when Pakistan was divided into two parts. If they try to cast an eye on Bengal, only God knows how many parts Pakistan will be divided into this time.”

Singh’s remarks come after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying he lacked the guts to respond to Pakistan minister’s warning to India.