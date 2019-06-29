Toggle Menu
Live Scorecard
32/1 (7.0)
Pakistan
vs
227/9 (50.0)
Afghanistan
Full Scorecard Commentary
Rajnath Singh on two day visit to Eastern Naval Commandhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/rajnath-singh-on-two-day-visit-to-eastern-naval-command-5806687/

Rajnath Singh on two day visit to Eastern Naval Command

Rajnath is also scheduled to visit ships and submarines of ENC and interact with the naval personnel and defence civilians prior to his departure to New Delhi.

Rajnath Singh, Rajnath Singh, Eastern Naval Command, Indian Navy, Defence Minister, INS Dega, India News, Indian Express
Rajnath Singh arrived Visakhapatnam today on a two-day maiden visit to ENC. (Source: Indian Navy)

Defence minister Rajnath Singh arrived here Saturday on a two-day visit to the Eastern Naval Command (ENC).

On arrival at INS Dega, he was received by Admiral Karambir Singh, Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) and Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, ENC and was presented a Guard of Honour.

During the visit, Rajnath Singh would be apprised on the operational readiness of the Command and other relevant aspects of maritime and coastal security in the Eastern Seaboard, a press release said.

He is also scheduled to visit ships and submarines of ENC and interact with the naval personnel and defence civilians prior to his departure to New Delhi.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Resignation spree continues in Congress, Nana Patole, 35 UP leaders put in papers
2 Kailash Vijayvargiya’s son, held for attacking civic official with cricket bat, gets bail
3 Amit Shah’s J&K comments provocative, will further alienate people: CPI(M)