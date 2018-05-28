Politics is not about hatred; BJP is not afraid of Opposition unity, says Rajnath Singh

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh at his residence in New Delhi on saturday. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal/Interview Photograph) Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh at his residence in New Delhi on saturday. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal/Interview Photograph)

Amid the opposition’s allegations of “fear and insecurity” in the country under the Narendra Modi-led government, Home Minister Rajnath Singh has said politics should not be done by “breaking society into pieces and creating hatred”. Singh has urged “all those who are indulging in such politics” to introspect, and said that the BJP-led NDA government has followed a policy of “justice to all and appeasement of none” in the last four years.

The Home Minister spoke to The Indian Express on the day the Modi government completed four years. He listed the achievements of the government, and said that the opposition parties were getting together as they “need each other’s support”, but the BJP “is not scared”. Good governance would prevail over caste equations in the elections of 2019, Singh, a former president of the BJP and one of its most senior leaders, said.

The Home Minister denied that the BJP-led government was indulging in the “politics of hatred”.

“You may have seen there is an increase in such incidents and criticism in the election year. My view is that politics should be on the basis of issues. You cannot do politics breaking society into pieces or creating hatred,” Singh said. “We are not doing the politics of hatred. Those who are doing it, should think about it. Even the opposition should introspect. Politics should be done by earning love and affection, and by winning hearts,” he said.

The opposition, Singh said, wanted “to create fear among the people” against the central government because they could not allege that the government was doing nothing for the poor, women, and the downtrodden.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh during an interview with the Indian Express at his residence in New Delhi. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal/Interview Photograph) Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh during an interview with the Indian Express at his residence in New Delhi. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal/Interview Photograph)

He insisted that whenever there has been an incident of violence — the Home Minister refused to categorise these incidents as being directed against Hindus, Muslims or Christians — the government has acted swiftly. “We have not let injustice to be done to anyone. We have been following the policy of ‘justice to all, appeasement of none’,” Singh said, adding that the government’s stand has been the same irrespective of who the culprit is.

On the criticism of the government for not taking legislative steps after the March 20 Supreme Court order on the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Singh said: “We will take measures, we will not let a sense of insecurity be created among any section of the society.” He declined to comment on whether the government would bring an ordinance to this effect.

The BJP was not “scared” by the prospect of opposition parties coming together ahead of Lok Sabha elections, Singh said. “At this time, opposition parties need each other’s support. If they are standing together, we don’t mind. A strong opposition is a good thing. We are not scared.”

Opposition leaders, including Congress’ Opposition leaders, including Congress’ Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, SP’s Akhilesh Yadav, AP CM Chandrababu Naidu, WB CM Mamata Banerjee , RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav, CPI(M)’s Sitaram Yechury, NCP’s Sharad Pawar, BSP’s Mayawati and newly sworn-in Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy at Vidhana Soudha.

The uniting of opposition parties against the BJP might even lead to the NDA increasing its tally in the elections, Singh said. “Because people say how will so many people come together and run a government? Caste coalitions will disintegrate in front of good governance,” he said.

As for the BJP, it would keep its options open for more allies before the 2019 election, Singh said. “We will have more allies… we are never behind making friends.” According to the Home Minister, the elections will see “pro-incumbency” in favour of the BJP governments at the Centre and in the states.

