Rajnath Singh: None can doubt patriotism of Lakshadweep Muslims

Announcing that the government intends to make Lakshadweep another Maldives, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said patriotism of people from the Muslim community in the Union Territory should not be doubted. He said Lakshadweep’s strategic location makes its security very important.

“In view of the importance of this place, some anti-India forces also try to create disturbances here. Efforts are also made to provoke people, but they have not been successful.” Singh said. “No one should dare test the patriotism of the Muslim population in Lakshadweep”.

Speaking in Kavaratti, where he unveiled a statue of Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary, Singh said that even though the Mahatma had a positive impact on the world in the 20th century, his impact is not restricted in that the last century. “Today, we are going to need Gandhiji to solve the big problems the world is facing in the 21st century,” he said, and identified poverty and inequality, climate change, and terrorism as the three main challenges.

He said that the Narendra Modi government’s endeavor and desire is that that those from the weaker sections of the society should “not only be uplifted but also empowered”. He said following the Mahatma’s principles, Modi “worked for the right of the poorest of the poor to live life in a dignified way”.

Singh said that “vested interests” often try to present a “wrong picture that our government is not paying attention to a particular section because it is an anti-minority government”. But, he asserted, “this is not even close to the truth”.