Rajnath Singh recalls Manohar Parrikar’s ‘crucial role’ in three border strikes

Remembering Manohar Parrikar’s contributions at the condolence meet in Goa, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said the former defence minister had played a crucial role in the three border strikes conducted by India in the last five years.

Addressing the gathering on Parrikar’s contributions in the defence sector, Rajnath said the former defence minister had strictly monitored the 2016 surgical strikes after the Uri terror attack. “After Uri, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had summoned two-three of us. The anger was visible on Parrikar ji’s face. He had played an important role in that air strike and observed the operation all night,” Singh said.

#WATCH Rajnath Singh in Panaji: After Uri, PM had called 2-3 of us. Anger was visible on Parrikar ji’s face, he played an important role in that air strike & observed the operation all night. You may not know this, but he also played a crucial role in 2 air strikes. #Goa pic.twitter.com/RZUOcZhdHm — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2019

The Union minister also lauded the role of Parrikar in the two remaining air strikes. “You may not know this but he also played a crucial role in two air strikes,” Singh said.

The minister had earlier said that three border strikes were conducted in the last five years but refused to disclose the third one. “I want to tell you, brothers and sisters, that in the last five years, we have gone beyond our borders thrice and our men have successfully conducted airstrikes. About two I will tell you, but won’t tell you about the third one,” he had said.

A condolence meeting for the former Goa chief minister was held in Goa today. Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Goa Governor Mridula Sinha were among others who were present at the event.

Parrikar passed away on March 17 after a prolonged battle against cancer. He was 63.