Defence Ministry’s Atmanirbhar Bharat push: Import embargo on 101 items

On Saturday, meeting at the level of Major General between Indian and Chinese armies took place to discuss ways to reduce tensions in the strategically important area of Depsang Plains in northern Ladakh. The meeting, which began in the morning on the Indian side of the Daulat Beg Oldie-Tianwendian Border Meeting Point on the Line of Actual Control, concluded around 7.30 pm. The Indian delegation to the meeting was led by GOC of 3 Mountain Division, Major General Abhijit Bapat, as reported Saturday by The Indian Express.
Official sources said the agenda of the meeting was two-fold: de-escalation of troops and equipment mobilised by both the armies on the LAC in the area; and restoration of patrolling rights to Indian troops which has been blocked by the Chinese side since May. The two sides, sources said, did not discuss any other friction point during the meeting, focusing exclusively on Depsang Plains. Sources said the two sides discussed ways to respect the border in Depsang Plains, where the Indian and Chinese versions of the LAC differ by around 23 km. This has led to a large number of transgressions by Chinese patrols recorded by the Indian side: 157 in 2019, up from 83 in 2018 and 75 in 2017.
However, there is no clear indication whether Rajnath Singh would address the border tensions in his 10 am presser today. He had recently visited Ladakh to review the Army's preparedness amid border tensions with China.
Sources said the process of de-escalation at Depsang is more challenging as both the armies consider it to be strategically critical to their military aims in Ladakh. It provides access to the DBO airstrip, the Karakoram region, and the 255-km Darbuk-Shyok-DBO (DSDBO) road, besides providing depth to China’s western highway, its main link between the two restive provinces of Xinjiang and Tibet.
The Chinese army has blocked Indian patrols at a place called Y-junction or Bottleneck on the Depsang Plains, in another attempt to shift the LAC further west on the disputed boundary.
Bottleneck is known as Y-junction because the track coming from Burtse forks into two tracks, one going northwards along the Raki Nala to Patrolling Point-10 (PP-10) and the other south-eastward towards PP-13. These two tracks are followed by Indian patrols on foot up to PP-10, PP-11, PP-11A, PP-12 and PP-13, which have been denied to the Indian soldiers for patrolling.
Singh added: "MoD has also bifurcated the capital procurement budget for 2020-21 between domestic and foreign capital procurement routes. A separate budget head has been created with an outlay of nearly Rs 52,000 crore for domestic capital procurement in the current financial year."
The Defence Minister said that more such equipment for import embargo would be identified progressively by the DMA in consultation with all stakeholders. "A due note of this will also be made in the DAP to ensure that no item in the negative list is processed for import in the future," he said.
Continuing to provide details, Singh said: "The embargo on imports is planned to be progressively implemented between 2020 to 2024. Our aim is to apprise the Indian defence industry about the anticipated requirements of the Armed Forces so that they are better prepared to realise the goal of indigenisation." He added, "All necessary steps would be taken to ensure that timelines for production of equipment as per the Negative Import List are met, which will include a co-ordinated mechanism for hand holding of the industry by the Defence Services."
Of the total, items worth almost Rs 1,30,000 crore each are anticipated for the Army and the Air Force while items worth almost Rs 1,40,000 crore are anticipated by the Navy over the same period, the minister announced. "The list also includes, wheeled Armoured Fighting Vehicles (AFVs) with indicative import embargo date of December 2021, of which the Army is expected to contract almost 200 at an approximate cost of over Rs 5,000 crore," he added.
"The list is prepared by MoD after several rounds of consultations with all stakeholders, including the Armed Forces, public and private industry to assess current and future capabilities of the Indian industry for manufacturing various ammunition & equipment within India. Almost 260 schemes of such items were contracted by the Tri-Services at an approximate cost of Rs 3.5 lakh crore between April 2015 and August 2020. It is estimated that contracts worth almost Rs 4 lakh crore will be placed upon the domestic industry within the next 6 to 7 years," Singh posted on the micro-blogging site.
The Defence Minister also said that the "decision will offer a great opportunity to the Indian defence industry to manufacture the items in the negative list by using their own design and development capabilities or adopting the technologies designed & developed by DRDO to meet the requirements of the Armed Forces."
"Taking cue from that evocation, the Ministry of Defence has prepared a list of 101 items for which there would be an embargo on the import beyond the timeline indicated against them. This is a big step towards self-reliance in defence. #AtmanirbharBharat," Singh added.
Taking to Twitter, Singh said: "The Ministry of Defence is now ready for a big push to #AtmanirbharBharat initiative. MoD will introduce import embargo on 101 items beyond given timeline to boost indigenisation of defence production. Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi has given a clarion call for a self-reliant India based on the five pillars, i.e., Economy, Infrastructure, System, Demography and Demand and announced a special economic package for Self-Reliant India named ‘Atamnirbhar Bharat’."
Defence Minister Rajanath Singh will make an “important announcement” at 10 am Sunday, a tweet from his office Twitter handle said. Follow this blog for all the latest updates.