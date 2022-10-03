As IAF inducts Light Combat Helicopters, Rajnath Singh to attend ceremony in Jodhpur today

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh is set to attend a ceremony Monday to formally induct the first indigenously developed multi-role Light Combat Helicopters (LCH) into the Indian Air Force (IAF) at the Jodhpur Air Force base in Rajasthan.

Singh tweeted, “The induction of these helicopters will be a big boost to the IAF’s combat prowess. Looking forward to it.”

The Light Combat Helicopters are capable of destroying enemy air defence and can be deployed in counter-insurgency operations and combat search-and-rescue tasks.

The formal induction of the LCH comes months after the Cabinet Committee on Security, chaired by the Prime Minister, in March approved the procurement of 15 LCH Limited Series Production (LSP) at the cost of Rs 3,887 crore along with allied infrastructure sanctions worth Rs 377 crores. Of the 15 helicopters being procured from the LSP, 10 are for the IAF and five for the Indian Army.

LCH has a narrow fuselage because of the tandem cockpit configuration for the pilot and co-pilot gunner. It has a number of stealth features, armour protection, night attack capability and crash-worthy landing gear for better survivability. LCH is a 5.5-tonne class combat helicopter designed and developed by the Defence public sector undertaking Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL).

The Ministry of Defense (MoD) has said that the helicopter is equipped with requisite agility, maneuverability, extended range, high altitude performance and around-the-clock, all-weather combat capability to perform roles of Combat Search and Rescue (CSAR), Destruction of Enemy Air Defence (DEAD), Counter Insurgency (CI) operations. It is also an effective asset to counter slow-moving aircraft and Remotely-Piloted Aircraft (RPAs) and can be deployed in high-altitude bunker busting operations, and counter-insurgency operations both in the jungle and urban environments. It can effectively support ground forces in various combat scenarios.

The induction ceremony of LCH will also be attended by Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari, The Indian Express had earlier reported.