Rajnath Singh lays foundation stone of underpasses at IMA Dehradun

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (File)

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday laid the foundation stone for the construction of two underpasses at Indian Military Academy, Dehradun.

According to a press release from IMA, Dehradun, “Once completed, the underpasses would fuse the North, Central and South campuses of IMA into one integrated unit. The project would also permit an uninterrupted flow of traffic on NH-72, which would no longer have to be crossed by Gentlemen Cadets and Staff of IMA when they move between various training facilities of the prestigious Academy.”

The inauguration was done electronically from New Delhi by the Defence Minister and was e-witnessed by top defence authorities. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and other authorities laid the foundation stone on behalf of the defence minister.

The project, which was originally conceived way back in 1978, fulfills the dual aim of ameliorating incessant traffic jams on the NH-72 (Chakrata Road) and enhancing the security set-up of IMA. The underpasses are planned to be constructed by the PWD of NHAI within a span of two years at an approximate cost of 45 Crores.

Construction of the underpass will also give relief to travelers from Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Haryana too. In a tweet, Defence Minister said that surprisingly it took 40 years to get green signal for this project which was supposed to be ready much earlier.

