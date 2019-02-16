Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh Tuesday launched an all-in-one, pan-India emergency number — 112 — accessible through panic buttons in mobiles.

The Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) aims to help those in distress, especially women, so that they can send out distress signals and their location details to the nearest police control room by pressing a button on their phones.

Users can dial 112 or use the 112 India app or use panic buttons on their phones to connect to a single number based emergency service linked to police, fire services, health services and other helplines.

The minister tweeted that a single emergency number is being launched in New Delhi.

A pan-India single number (112) based Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) is being launched in New Delhi. Join… https://t.co/CCQLO09TBo — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) February 19, 2019

The ERSS project, being launched by the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Women & Child Development (WCD), is financed using Rs 321.69 crore from the Nirbhaya Fund Scheme.

The launch of the panic button (ERSS), safe city implementation monitoring portal, orientation workshop on women safety, investigation tracking system for sexual offences are a part of various initiatives being aimed at improving women’s safety.