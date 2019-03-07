Rajnath Singh launches 28 projects in 17 states for central police forces

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday launched 28 major infrastructure projects of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and other central police organisations. The projects, spread over 17 states, will cost an estimated Rs 1,895.28 crore, it was announced. Singh also laid foundation stone for three projects of the Land Ports Authority of India.

Advertising

The infrastructure projects inaugurated belong to the CRPF, BSF, CISF, ITBP and SSB, besides Delhi Police and other central police organisations such as the Land Ports Authority of India, NDRF and Central Forensic Science Laboratory.

These projects, involving 71 non-residential buildings, 5,283 residential quarters and 34 barracks, are in Assam, Kerala, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tripura, Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Telangana, Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttarakhand.

Singh said the Centre is taking various steps to for capacity building of CAPFs, and that in the last five years, 1,773 infrastructure projects have been sanctioned with an outlay of Rs 12,060 crore. Of these, 992 projects worth Rs 4,368.93 crore have been completed and the remaining will be completed in the next two or three years, he said. A sum of Rs 1,364.60 crore has been allocated to Delhi Police for infrastructure projects in the last five years, he said.

Advertising

A Home Ministry official said two Delhi Police projects to be inaugurated on Thursday at Kondli and Badarpur have police lines, a police station and 150 staff quarters. The government has also approved purchase of 200 Middle Income Group (MIG) flats and 582 Lower Income Group (LIG) flats from the DDA for Delhi Police.