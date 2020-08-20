Rajnath Singh lauds Navy for preparedness

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh at the Naval Commanders’ Conference in Delhi. (PTI)

Addressing the Navy’s leadership on the inaugural day of the Naval Commanders’ Conference, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed confidence in the force’s preparedness to meet any challenge through a proactive response in deploying its ships and aircraft.

He also appreciated Navy personnel for their role in protecting the maritime interests of the nation, the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

Mentioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “vision of SAGAR (Security And Growth for All in the Region)”, Singh said the Indian Navy has effectively carried out Mission Based Deployment to protect maritime interests at major and sensitive locations.

