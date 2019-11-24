No power in the world can stop Ram temple construction in Ayodhya: Rajnath Singh

With just a week left for first phase elections in Jharkhand, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said no power on Earth could get in the way of construction of a “grand” Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Advertising

Addressing a poll meeting in Jharkhand’s Bishrampur, Rajnath also sent a stern warning to Naxalites and asked them to shun violence, a day after the ultras killed six people in two separate ambush attacks over a period of 24 hours.

“A grand Ram temple will be built in Ayodhya and no power in the world can stop that from happening. The path for construction of the temple has been cleared by the Supreme Court,” Rajnath Singh said amid “Jai Shree Ram” slogans, PTI reported.

The Defence Minister also asserted that the Rafale fighter jets would destroy terror camps across the border. Assembly elections will be held in Jharkhand in five phases. Bishrampur goes to polls during the first phase on

November 30.

Advertising

Rajnath Singh also called out the Naxals to abjure violence while saying that a befitting reply would be given if they failed to do so.

“I have seen a couple of incidents happening in Jharkhand. You should be rest assured that the BJP governments at the Centre and the state will not allow anybody to use guns. A befitting reply will be given to them,” Singh said.

Rajnath Singh’s warning came close on the heels of recent attacks by left-wing extremists in Latehar and Palamau districts of Jharkhand.

The first attack occurred near Lukiatand village under Chandwa police station in Latehar district late on Friday. An official said the four police personnel — identified as Assistant Sub-Inspector Sukra Oraon and home guards Jamuna Prasad, Sakendra Singh and Shambhu Prasad — were killed when Maoists opened fire on a police patrol van.

In the second incident, local BJP leader Mohan Gupta was shot at by Maoists at Pipra Bazar in Palamu district on Saturday.