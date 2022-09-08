scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 08, 2022

Rajnath Singh in Japan: ‘Should expand scope of partnership in defence equipment, tech’

The Defence Minister emphasised on the need to expand the scope of partnership in the field of defence equipment and technological cooperation, the Defence Ministry said.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Tokyo. (Image: Twitter/@rajnathsingh)

During bilateral talks with his Japanese counterpart Yasukazu Hamada on Thursday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlighted the long history of defence cooperation between the two countries, and called for expanding the scope of partnership in various fields.

According to a statement released by the Ministry of Defence, the two leaders acknowledged the importance of India-Japan defence partnership and the “critical role it will play in ensuring a free, open and rules-based Indo-Pacific region”. Singh, who is on the last leg of his five-day visit to Mongolia and Japan, began talks with Japan’s Minister of Defence Hamada in Tokyo on Thursday.

The Defence Minister emphasised on the need to expand the scope of partnership in the field of defence equipment and technological cooperation, the Defence Ministry said. “Reviewed various aspects of bilateral defence cooperation and regional affairs during the bilateral meeting with the Japan’s Minister of Defence, Mr Yasukazu Hamada in Tokyo today,” Singh tweeted on Friday morning, adding that the talks mark 70 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

During the delegation-level talks, the Defence Minister highlighted the growing complexities in bilateral defence exercises between the two countries are a testament to the “deepening of defence cooperation”.

India, the US and several other world powers have been talking about the need to ensure a free, open and thriving Indo-Pacific in the backdrop of China’s rising military manoeuvring in the region.

In Japan, Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will join their Japanese counterparts at the ‘2+2′ foreign and defence ministerial dialogue.

The ‘2+2’ dialogue is taking place more than five months after Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida visited India for the annual India-Japan summit.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Air clears to show the good, and the bad: 95 of 131 cities improve, 27 wo...Premium
Air clears to show the good, and the bad: 95 of 131 cities improve, 27 wo...
Covid distress: One in 6 MSME loan accounts under Govt pandemic relief pa...Premium
Covid distress: One in 6 MSME loan accounts under Govt pandemic relief pa...
In Jammu & Kashmir, new voter list will deepen democracyPremium
In Jammu & Kashmir, new voter list will deepen democracy
UPSC Key-September 7, 2022: Why you should read ‘Section 66A’ or ‘Rawls t...Premium
UPSC Key-September 7, 2022: Why you should read ‘Section 66A’ or ‘Rawls t...

(With PTI inputs)

First published on: 08-09-2022 at 11:21:17 am
Next Story

Grand statue of Netaji: 26,000 man hours to carve it from monolithic granite stone

Watch Live | We are at Apple Park covering the iPhone event. Catch the updates here
Click Here
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Top News

Central Vista criticism reflects inability of old elite to accept New India
Opinion

Central Vista criticism reflects inability of old elite to accept New India

In Goa, two Cong MLAs keep ‘defection pot’ simmering; TMC unveils new line-up

In Goa, two Cong MLAs keep ‘defection pot’ simmering; TMC unveils new line-up

Radars along Bangladesh coast, no border deaths: Delhi-Dhaka statement

Radars along Bangladesh coast, no border deaths: Delhi-Dhaka statement

Personal secretary of Andhra MP held for impersonation during Shah’s Mumbai visit

Personal secretary of Andhra MP held for impersonation during Shah’s Mumbai visit

Pakistan-Afghanistan fans clash after high octane Asia Cup match
Watch Video

Pakistan-Afghanistan fans clash after high octane Asia Cup match

Worst not over for Bengaluru as IMD predicts heavy rains again
Follow Live Updates

Worst not over for Bengaluru as IMD predicts heavy rains again

'In medical field, you can establish yourself by helping others': Topper Tanishka
NEET-UG Results

'In medical field, you can establish yourself by helping others': Topper Tanishka

Air clears to show the good, and the bad: 95 of 131 cities improve, 27 worsen

Air clears to show the good, and the bad: 95 of 131 cities improve, 27 worsen

Premium
Asha Bhosle recalls: 'I would leave my 1-month-old so I could go sing'
Singer turns 89 today

Asha Bhosle recalls: 'I would leave my 1-month-old so I could go sing'

PM SHRI: Schools upgraded to 'NEP labs'
Express Explained

PM SHRI: Schools upgraded to 'NEP labs'

Premium
Katrina Kaif: 'Vicky Kaushal's principles and values are so strong'
Koffee with Karan

Katrina Kaif: 'Vicky Kaushal's principles and values are so strong'

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 08: Latest News
Advertisement