On Day 2, Rajnath visits forward post along LoC in Kashmir, offers prayers at Amarnath cave shrine

A day after his trip to Leh, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Saturday visited a key forward post along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Keran sector of Kupwara district in Jammu and Kashmir.

Singh, accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat and Army Chief General M M Naravane, visited the North Hill post where the senior officials apprised him about the situation at the border.

Visited a forward post near LoC in Kupwara District of Jammu-Kashmir today and interacted with the soldiers deployed there. We are extremely proud of these brave and courageous soldiers who are defending our country in every situation. pic.twitter.com/Chaqvf83Xq — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 18, 2020

“Visited a forward post near LoC in Kupwara District of Jammu-Kashmir today and interacted with the soldiers deployed there,” Singh tweeted along with photographs of his interaction with the soldiers. “We are extremely proud of these brave and courageous soldiers who are defending our country in every situation,” the Defence Minister wrote.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat , and Army Chief General MM Naravane offer prayers at Amarnath Temple on Saturday. (Express Photo)

Earlier in the day, he had also visited the holy cave of Amarnath and offered his prayers. He spent about an hour at the temple, which is considered to be one of the holiest shrines in Hinduism and popular among devotees, lakhs of whom undertake annual pilgrimage climbing uphill the mountainous terrain.

On Friday, Singh reviewed the overall security preparedness in Jammu and Kashmir with the top military brass. He asked the armed forces to give a befitting reply to any “misadventure” by Pakistan.

Addressing troops in Lukung, around 40 km from Finger 4 where Chinese troops continue to occupy a ridgeline, Singh said, “Talks are currently underway to resolve the border dispute. The progress made in talks so far should resolve the matter. To what extent it will be resolved, I cannot guarantee that. But I want to assure you that no power in the world can touch an inch of Indian territory or capture it.”

