Rajnath Singh on Middle-East tensions: ‘Abnormality becoming the new normal…situation quite complex’

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said long-standing geopolitical frameworks are breaking down, creating uncertainty in international relations. (Photo: X/Screenshot from video shared by @rajnathsingh)

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has expressed concern over the ongoing tensions involving Iran, Israel and the United States, describing the global security situation as “quite complex” and increasingly unpredictable. Addressing the maritime conclave Sagar Sankalp in Kolkata Thursday, Singh said the crisis reflects broader shifts in global geopolitics, where traditional assumptions and established global orders are being challenged.

“The situation has become quite complex, and it seems it will become more dynamic in the future,” Singh said.

“The way different countries are competing with each other on land, in the air, at sea, and now even in space is truly a matter of concern. What worries me even more is that this abnormality is becoming the new normal,” he added.