Rajnath Singh on Middle-East tensions: ‘Abnormality becoming the new normal…situation quite complex’

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has expressed concern over the ongoing tensions involving Iran, Israel and the United States, describing the global security situation as “quite complex” and increasingly unpredictable. Addressing the maritime conclave Sagar Sankalp in Kolkata Thursday, Singh said the crisis reflects broader shifts in global geopolitics, where traditional assumptions and established global orders are being challenged.
“The situation has become quite complex, and it seems it will become more dynamic in the future,” Singh said.
“The way different countries are competing with each other on land, in the air, at sea, and now even in space is truly a matter of concern. What worries me even more is that this abnormality is becoming the new normal,” he added.
Referring to the conflict in the Middle East, the defence minister said the situation illustrates how global power structures are undergoing significant transformation. According to him, long-standing geopolitical frameworks are breaking down, creating uncertainty in international relations.
Speaking at the Maritime Conclave “Sagar Sankalp” in Kolkata. https://t.co/C93bpLs7Ka
— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) March 6, 2026
“A change is taking place…old stereotypes, global orders and beliefs are breaking, and we have to understand these uncertainties,” he said.
He further said, “The current situation in the Middle East is a burning example of this. What is happening there is very uncommon, and it is difficult to give a concrete prediction about how the situation will change there or in our neighbourhood.”
Singh also highlighted the strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz and the wider Persian Gulf region for global energy security. The chokepoint carries around a fifth of the world’s oil supply.
He noted that disruptions in the region could have far-reaching economic consequences. “Strait of Hormuz or the entire Persian Gulf region is a crucial area for global energy security. When there is a disruption in this region, it directly impacts the supply of oil and gas,” Singh said.
Singh said disruptions could affect both the global economy and international trade. “These uncertainties directly impact the economy and global trade,” he said.
The defence minister also said oceans are increasingly becoming critical arenas of geopolitical competition. While seas were once primarily viewed as channels for trade, Singh said they are now evolving into centres of strategic dominance.
Amid shifting geopolitical dynamics, Singh called for India to take a leadership role in the maritime domain and emphasised the importance of self-reliance in defence production to reduce supply chain disruptions.
“Oceans have once again come to the centre of the world’s power balance. At such a time, as a major maritime nation, it is India’s responsibility to provide leadership with confidence, capability, and a clear vision,” Singh said.
He added that advanced and precision technologies are increasingly shaping defence capabilities and said the government views self-reliance as essential in an uncertain global environment. “The only way to avoid supply chain disruptions is self-reliance. One of the major pillars of our vision for self-reliance is Defence Public Sector Undertakings,” Singh said.
