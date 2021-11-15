Rajnath Singh: After 2014, things changed… India’s soldiers giving right message

Amid the ongoing row over a Pentagon report on China building a civilian village inside “disputed territory” between the Tibet Autonomous Region and Arunachal Pradesh, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said that after 2014, India’s soldiers have been successful in giving its neighbours “the message it was supposed to get”.

Addressing the silver jubilee celebrations of the Akhil Bharatiya Poorva Sainik Seva Parishad in Lucknow, Rajnath said, “People are talking about the development of a village at Arunachal Pradesh border. I don’t want to discuss its status here…If I say something here, that will become international news. But we are no less than anyone. Ab itni baat to pakki ho gai hai, chahe jo kuch bhi ho, jawab denge (One thing is for sure, whatever happens, we will give a befitting reply).”

Rajnath said India has a history of never attacking any other country and has never occupied land of any other nation.

After targeting Pakistan over its links with terrorists, Rajnath, without taking the name of China, said, “We have one more neighbour. No need to take its name… Considering its growing power, many nations didn’t oppose its acts as they should have. Earlier our situation was the same. Earlier, India also didn’t protest the action of that neighbour but after 2014, things have changed… Our soldiers have been successful in giving the neighbour the message it supposed to get.”