Pak planning another 26/11-style attack, Navy capable of striking back: Rajnath

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday accused Pakistan of conspiring to carry out another 26/11-style attack in India and warned the neighbouring nation that the Indian Navy is now more capable than ever of striking back.

Advertising

The minister’s remark came a day after he warned about the possible threat of a ‘big incident’ by Pakistani terrorists across the country’s coastline.

“Our Navy is not a threat to any peace-loving nation. The truth is that the Indian Navy wants to build confidence and trust in smaller nations in the Indian Ocean. But some powers are conspiring to launch an attack like the 26/11 one in Mumbai along our coastal areas. But their intentions and actions will never succeed,” he asserted.

Singh was speaking at the Naval Dockyard during the commissioning ceremony of the submarine INS Khanderi when he made the remark.

Advertising

The Union minister added, “Pakistan should understand that today, with additions like INS Khanderi, the strong resolve of our government and advancement in naval capacity, we are capable of dealing with a much bigger blow.”

US President Donald Trump has also acknowledged the potential of the Indian government, Singh claimed at the event.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the United States has showcased India’s emergence as a superpower. The whole world watched as he was welcomed by top American leaders in a packed stadium. While, on one hand, we have taken progressive steps in Jammu and Kashmir and are receiving global support, Pakistani’s Prime Minister has been running from door to door and creating content for cartoon makers,” he said.

Singh added that it was a matter of pride for India to be among the select countries that build their own submarines.

“The construction of Khanderi not only benefits the ship-building industry but also helps evolve a positive culture of stringent quality control and complex engineering. It brings indirect benefits to the economy of the nation and contributes to Make in India and Skill India,” Singh said.

Admiral Karambir Singh, the Chief of Naval Staff, added that at present, 70% of the Navy’s budget is spent on indigenous ship-building.

The construction of the Khanderi began at the Mazgaon Docks Limited (MDL) in 2009. After its completion, it underwent successful sea trials between 2017 and September 2019, during which it also successfully fired all its weapons.

The Khanderi is the second of six Scorpene-class submarines which the MDL is contracted to build. The first vessel, INS Kalvari, was commissioned in 2017 while the third, INS Karanj, is currently undergoing sea trials. The fourth, INS Vela, is gearing up for trials. The last two submarines, INS Vagir and INS Vagsheer, are currently in varying stages of construction.