India for a rules-based, peaceful environment in Indian Ocean region, says Rajnath

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has stressed the importance of maritime preparedness in the constantly changing global scenario, terming it as a crucial aspect that safeguards the economic and strategic interests of a nation.

Addressing the annual commanders’ conference of the Indian Coast Guard on Monday, Singh said there had been a shift in India’s maritime security needs due to the ever-evolving global situation.

Referring to the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, Singh said the incident “showed that for a long time, the country’s orientation was focused on the security of land borders and not much attention was paid to coastal security”, according to a statement issued by the defence ministry. However, the country has not witnessed any terror activity from the sea route since the 2008 Mumbai attacks, he said.

Speaking about the importance that a free and open Indo-Pacific holds for India’s maritime security, Singh said the “growing regional and global trade in this region has brought forth new challenges. Geopolitical tensions and clash of strategic interests have led to traditional security challenges. Terrorism, drug trafficking and piracy are some non-traditional challenges in front of us today. The entire region is being affected by these challenges. Being a responsible maritime power, we have a clear interest to create a rule-based, peaceful and stable environment. Such a rule-based environment is essential for both regional and global prosperity. In such a situation, the ICG has a big role to play.”

Singh said India’s geographical location in the Indian Ocean region (IOR) was crucial from the strategic and economic points of view. “Our long coastline with deep-water ports, a prosperous Exclusive Economic Zone and islands at both ends present a unique position. The IOR accounts for more than two-thirds of the world’s oil shipments. One-third of bulk cargo and more than half of container traffic pass through it. The safety of these sea routes is not only directly connected to our economic interests, but it also establishes India as a net security provider in the IOR,” he said.

The Coast Guard’s role, he said, is not limited to coastal areas. Singh called the force the protector of India’s national interests and sovereign rights in the territorial seas and the Exclusive Economic Zone. “There have been no reports of any breach in coastal security in the last 14 years due to the ICG’s dynamic strategy and its cooperation with the Indian Navy and local administration,” he said.