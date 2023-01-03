‘India always been against war, wants to maintain cordial relations with neighbours’ says Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said Tuesday that India never encourages war and always wants to maintain cordial relations with neighbours. He was speaking at an event to inaugurate the Siyom bridge, along with 27 other infrastructure projects constructed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), in Arunachal Pradesh.

“The message of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam has gone from the land of India itself. We are worshipers of peace as well as strength,” he said. He asserted that India has every capability to thwart challenges along the border to protect the country’s territory.

Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh inaugurated 28 infrastructure Projects across seven states from Siang District in Arunachal Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/8lGJjSq8nN — रक्षा मंत्री कार्यालय/ RMO India (@DefenceMinIndia) January 3, 2023

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi re-clarified India’s resolve by saying ‘this is not the era of war’ and drew the world’s attention to this resolution. It means, we do not believe in war. But if war is imposed on us, we are ready to face any challenge,” Singh further stated.

The defence minister said that the government’s priority is to “connect more and more border areas along with the development of the people living there, so they can develop a sense of trust in the system.”

Speaking about the importance of the northeast region, he said, “The region is the gateway not only for the overall development of our country, but also for our relations, trade, travel, and tourism with East Asia.”

Appreciating the BRO he said that it is connecting countrymen with the philosophy of ‘Connecting Places, Connecting People.’

“When I saw the name of ‘Border Roads Organisation’ written in short for the first time, I thought it to be ‘Bro’, which nowadays our new generation uses in the sense of ‘Brother’.Seeing our Armed forces moving forward together with the people of the country, I can say that reading BRO as ‘Bro’ i.e. ‘Brother’ is not wrong. BRO means ‘Bro’ of our forces and that of our countrymen,” he said.