Rajnath inaugurates six new bridges in J&K’s border areas

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, MoS in the PMO Jitendra Singh and Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane at the virtual inauguration in New Delhi. (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, MoS in the PMO Jitendra Singh and Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane at the virtual inauguration in New Delhi. (PTI)

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday inaugurated via video conference six bridges in border areas of Jammu and Kashmir to provide seamless connectivity to the people and ensure logistical supply and strategic deployment in the region.

Two of the bridges are on the Tarnah Nallah in Kathua district and four bridges are on the Akhnoor-Pallanwala road in Jammu district. They have been built by the Border Roads Organisation at a total cost of Rs 44.55 crores.

Minister of State in the PMO Dr Jitendra Singh and Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane were also present during the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajnath Singh said, “These bridges will facilitate movement of the armed forces in these strategically important sectors and also contribute towards the overall economic growth of remote border areas.”

He complimented all ranks of BRO for the completion of the bridges in record time, adding that these are the lifelines in far-flung areas close to border.

He said the government is regularly monitoring the progress of all BRO projects and adequate funds are being given for their timely execution.

“Continued construction of roads and bridges in the border areas of the country with total commitment by BRO would help in realisation of the efforts of the Government to reach to the remotest areas. Roads are the lifeline of any nation,” the minister said.

Thanking the people of Jammu and Kashmir for their cooperation, Rajnath Singh said, “I am sure that the construction of modern roads and bridges will bring prosperity to the region. Our government is committed to promoting infrastructure on our borders and necessary resources will be provided for this. Our government has a keen interest in the development of Jammu and Kashmir. Keeping in mind the need of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and armed forces, many other development works are also in the pipeline, which will be announced in due time. About 1,000 kilometre long roads are currently under construction in Jammu region.”

The government in a statement said that BRO has “executed about 30 per cent more works” in 2019-20 compared to the previous financial year.

It also stated that BRO’s annual budget has risen substantially in 2019-2020 to Rs 8,050 crore, and may rise to Rs 11,800 crore this financial year, giving “a major boost to ongoing projects” and to “expedite the construction of strategic roads, bridges and tunnels along our northern borders”.

-With inputs from ENS, New Delhi

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd