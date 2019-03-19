Toggle Menu
Rajnath Singh says won’t celebrate Holi in memory of Pulwama attack martyrshttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/rajnath-singh-holi-pulwama-attack-5634372/

Rajnath Singh says won’t celebrate Holi in memory of Pulwama attack martyrs

It may be recalled that in 2017 too Rajnath Singh had desisted from celebrating the festival of colours following a Maoist attack in Sukma that claimed the lives of 12 CRPF jawans.

Bengal govt yet to give us land to fence off border with Bangladesh: Rajnath Singh
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said he would not celebrate Holi this year. (File)

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said he would not celebrate Holi this year in the wake of the Pulwama terrorist attack, in which a Jaish-e-Mohammad suicide bomber killed 40 CRPF personnel, ANI reported. The Home Ministry is the controlling authority of the CRPF.

It may be recalled that in 2017 too Singh had desisted from celebrating the festival of colours following a Maoist attack in Sukma that claimed the lives of 12 CRPF jawans.

The incident had occurred near Kottacheru village under Bhejji police station, around 450 km away from Raipur, when 112 personnel of CRPF’s 219th battalion were out for a road opening operation.

Days after the Pulwama attack, the Indian Air Force (IAF) conducted air strikes deep into Pakistan in Balakot, bombing terror camps being run by Jaish. In retaliation, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) aircrafts crossed into Indian air space launching missiles which nearly missed Indian military installations.

Advertising

In the ensuing aerial combat in Jammu and Kashmir, an IAF MiG-21 Bison aircraft piloted by Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was shot down by PAF while he was trying to intercept the intruding aircraft.

Although he shot down one F-16 of the PAF, he fell across the LoC. Having been ejected inside Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), Abhinandan was then captured by the Pakistan Army and handed over to India on March 1.

Don't Miss
PM Modi to interact with those who've taken 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' pledge: At 500 places, on March 31
Jet Airways flight safety at risk, says engineers' union; Suresh Prabhu orders emergency meet

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 EC serves notice to Babul Supriyo for 'derogatory' song against TMC
2 Lok Sabha polls: Left Front announces candidates for 38 seats in Bengal, to wait for Cong response on tie-up
3 At least 700 mn Indians will get into cities by 2050, need to reduce waste now: NITI Aayog CEO