Rajnath Singh says won’t celebrate Holi in memory of Pulwama attack martyrs

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said he would not celebrate Holi this year in the wake of the Pulwama terrorist attack, in which a Jaish-e-Mohammad suicide bomber killed 40 CRPF personnel, ANI reported. The Home Ministry is the controlling authority of the CRPF.

Advertising

It may be recalled that in 2017 too Singh had desisted from celebrating the festival of colours following a Maoist attack in Sukma that claimed the lives of 12 CRPF jawans.

The incident had occurred near Kottacheru village under Bhejji police station, around 450 km away from Raipur, when 112 personnel of CRPF’s 219th battalion were out for a road opening operation.

Days after the Pulwama attack, the Indian Air Force (IAF) conducted air strikes deep into Pakistan in Balakot, bombing terror camps being run by Jaish. In retaliation, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) aircrafts crossed into Indian air space launching missiles which nearly missed Indian military installations.

Advertising

In the ensuing aerial combat in Jammu and Kashmir, an IAF MiG-21 Bison aircraft piloted by Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was shot down by PAF while he was trying to intercept the intruding aircraft.

Although he shot down one F-16 of the PAF, he fell across the LoC. Having been ejected inside Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), Abhinandan was then captured by the Pakistan Army and handed over to India on March 1.